ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The suspect in a fatal January shooting in Allentown told police that he was buying pot from the victim, when he reportedly spotted a handgun in the man’s pocket, according to testimony from investigators.
But authorities said they never found a gun inside the victim’s vehicle.
Dondre Simon-Jeremiah, of Easton, faces homicide, conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with the Jan. 26 shooting death of 28-year-old Dwayne Carter in the 200 block of North Jordan Street. During his preliminary hearing Friday, District Judge Rashid Santiago ruled there was enough evidence to send the charges to county court.
The 22-year-old remains in custody without bail awaiting a formal arraignment scheduled for June 1.
Det. James Bruchack with the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office testified Friday that authorities took Simon-Jeremiah into custody Jan. 29 at a home in the 1500 block of Lehigh Street in Wilson Borough.
During a more than two-hour interview with investigators, Simon-Jeremiah offered several different versions of what happened the day of the shooting, according to Bruchack. In his final rendition, the defendant told authorities he went to Emmett and North Jordan streets to buy marijuana from Carter, Bruchack testified.
Simon-Jeremiah brought another man with him and claimed that the victim became angry because he thought he was about to be robbed, Bruchack said. Simon-Jeremiah reportedly told police that he assured Carter he had no intention of robbing him.
After the two men argued, Carter reportedly held out a plastic baggie of pot and told Simon-Jeremiah, “Where’s the bread? I don’t want to be here anymore. Where’s the bread?” Bruchack testified.
That’s when Simon-Jeremiah claimed he saw a silver revolver in Carter’s sweatshirt pocket. He allegedly told investigators that he had a Ruger 9mm handgun and his money in the same pocket.
Simon-Jeremiah said he pulled the money and gun out of his pocket at the same time, so Carter would think he was pulling out the money, according to testimony. He allegedly told police that he fired two or three shots and ran from the vehicle before returning to grab the baggie of pot.
There was no testimony directly as to whether Simon-Jeremiah claimed self-defense.
Bruchack said police recovered four 9mm shell casings but did not find a handgun on the victim. Det. Harold Bonser with the Allentown Police Department witnessed the autopsy and testified the medical examiner recovered three bullets from the body.
Officer Manar Makhoul was one of the first officers on the scene. He reported finding a male gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. The man appeared to be in cardiac arrest, and officers performed CPR, Makhoul told the court.
Simon-Jeremiah told authorities that someone gave him the gun but wouldn’t indicate who, according to Bruchack. After the shooting, he drove to Wilson with at least two other people, where he said he wiped down the gun with bleach, put in a plastic bag filled with rocks and threw it in the Delaware River, according to testimony.
After the hearing, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Luksa said investigators have video footage of the incident and a nickname for the man with Simon-Jeremiah that night. Authorities have not been able to gather enough information to make an arrest, but the investigation remains “active and ongoing,” he said.