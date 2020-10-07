BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The suspected gunman in a shooting that injured two men in the Pembroke housing area in Bethlehem has been taken into custody.
Luis Ortiz Montoza, also known as Luis Ortiz, is accused of shooting the two around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 while they were sitting in a car in the 1200 block of Dover Lane, police said.
Police had issued an arrest warrant on charges of attempted homicide, weapons violations and related offenses.
Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shooting, but said at the time that it appeared at least one of the victims was targeted.
Anyone with information about the case, including video or audio surveillance recordings, is asked to call police at 610-997-7674, or the tipline at 610-691-6660.