ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Allentown say a man they originally reported as being shot by a state trooper was not hit by gunfire.

State police say Paris Bartlett was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of South Third and West Union streets on Friday evening.

During the stop, a trooper fired two shots.

Police say Bartlett fled and hit other vehicles before he crashed on South Carlisle Street.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and that's where medical personnel determined he had not been hit by the gunfire.

Bartlett, 47, was arraigned Saturday on 24 counts, including aggravated assault. Bail was set at $200,000.

Police still haven't said why the trooper opened fire.