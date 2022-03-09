hit-n-run.png

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police officials announced that a suspect, Jose Gonzalez-Roman, is wanted in relation to the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian.

The deadly incidence happened on February 15, 2022 in the area of 17th and Sumner, officials say. Police are currently looking for Gonzalez-Roman, and ask the public inform police should they know his whereabouts.

Investigators also note that the suspect currently has more face tattoos than what is pictured above.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Allentown Police Department (610-437-7751) or text anonymously to TextTip 411.

