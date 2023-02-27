HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities investigated the report of a suspicious package at Lehigh Valley International Airport Monday.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority received an alert notification involving a suspicious package at the airport around 11:18 a.m., according to LNAA spokesperson Colin Riccobon.

The west side of the Main Terminal was closed during the investigation as a precautionary measure, Riccobon said. Airport operations continued during the investigation.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department, the FBI, the City of Allentown Bomb Squad, the City of Bethlehem Bomb Squad, and the Transportation Security Administration were all involved in the investigation.

The suspicious package was removed from the airport, Riccobon said. The western part of the Main Terminal reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

No word yet on what the package may have contained.