ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce is setting its sights on renewable energy and electric cars.

The chamber's annual sustainability summit included presentations from PPL, the PJM power grid, and local planners.

Local leaders expect the region to see a 1-1/2 percent annual increase in its carbon emissions in the next few years, but to see decreases in the industrial transportation sector.

PJM officials say they expect around 4-1/2 million electric vehicles on the road in the next decade.