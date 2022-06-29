BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The driver of an SUV has received a citation after a crash that injured the driver of a motorcycle over the weekend.
The collision between the SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Center Street and Union Boulevard. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
The SUV's driver was cited on-scene for a violation of the PA Vehicle Code 3331(a) – Required position and method of turning.
City police say the motorcycle rider had what appeared to be significant, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital – Fountain Hill for treatment. The driver of the SUV did not report any injuries.
The accident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be pursued as further evidence is obtained.