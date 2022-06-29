Bethlehem motorcycle SUV accident 6-26-22_2
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The driver of an SUV has received a citation after a crash that injured the driver of a motorcycle over the weekend.

The collision between the SUV and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Center Street and Union Boulevard. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The SUV's driver was cited on-scene for a violation of the PA Vehicle Code 3331(a) – Required position and method of turning.

City police say the motorcycle rider had what appeared to be significant, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital – Fountain Hill for treatment. The driver of the SUV did not report any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be pursued as further evidence is obtained.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you