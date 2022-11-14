L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County.

An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said.

The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where it caught fire.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt, police said.

Lower Milford firefighters put out the fire, and the SUV was towed from the scene.

A 69 News crew member said the bale fell from a pickup truck and spilled all over the road.