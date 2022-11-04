EASTON, Pa. – A man accused of assaulting five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College was found guilty on 26 charges Friday afternoon at Northampton County Courthouse.

36-year-old Clement Swaby was accused of rape, burglary, and the assault of five different female college students in three separate incidents, in their homes, over the course of a year.

A jury on Friday found him guilty of all charges. Swaby faces a maximum state prison sentence of 269 years.

"Today's verdict will give these five women their first restful night of sleep since the incidents occurred," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson, who prosecuted the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. with Judge Michael Koury.