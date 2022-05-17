E. ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Vizinex RFID, a Northampton County-based maker of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, has been acquired by a unit of Assa Abloy AB.
"Bringing Vizinex into the HID family strengthens our position in the RFID market, especially in North America," said Bjorn Lidefelt, executive vice president of HID Global, in a statement. Stockholm-based Assa Abloy owns HID Global.
The price of the deal was not disclosed.
RFID tags can be used to track items, such as pallets, weapons and medical devices, according to Vizinex's website. Tags are used in supply chains to manage the flow of goods. A well-known example of an RFID is an E-ZPass.
Vizinex is based on Winside Drive in East Allen Township.
The parent company of HID Global is Assa Abloy, based in Stockholm, Sweden. Assa Abloy is a conglomerate that makes locks, levers, alarms and many other products. Lock-maker Yale is one of its many brands.
Vizinex is now becoming part of a global company that had $10.98 billion in 2021 revenue.
"Vizinex RFID was established in 2012 to provide leading-edge radio frequency identification solutions to businesses and governments," according to the Vizinex website. "Our goal is to help our customers overcome problems associated with tracking, security and authentication."
The Vizinex website lists Ken Horton as chief executive officer and co-founder, and two other co-founders: Sandra Garby and Robert Oberle.
Assa Abloy said Vizinex will be merged into its HID Global Industrial Smart Components Business, led by Marc Bielmann. The HID Global business is based in Austin, Texas.