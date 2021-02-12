ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's Valentine's Day weekend, and all you need is love...but a little chocolate and flowers never hurt.
Many people will be stopping by local businesses to pick something up for their special someone.
Businesses are gearing up.
"The next 48 hours will be some of craziest hours of our entire year," said Amy Barnett, owner of Josh Early Candies.
Josh Early Candies started production early Friday morning. Many come in to shop for their favorites -- traditional chocolates, creams, caramels and nougats. And of course, chocolate-covered strawberries.
"We are a traditional company. We are a fifth-generation family business, and I think in these times, it's nice to have something comforting, and I'd love to think that we are a part of that," Barnett said.
They aren't the only ones putting a smile on people's faces this weekend.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are delivering Pork-O-Grams throughout the region.
"It is really extra special. I get goose bumps. People are looking for some positivity, and these Pork-O-Grams are just a nice way to help spread that positivity," said Mike Ventola, media relations manager for the 'Pigs.
Their first stop of the morning Friday was to Principal Mayes and administrators of Nitschmann Middle School, flowers in hand.
"It's been a tough time for these educators, so I think for us to stop here is special," Ventola said.
The IronPigs are delivering Pork-O-Grams through the day Friday.
Josh Early Candies is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sweet treats.