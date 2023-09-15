N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Many questions remain about the circumstances surrounding a double homicide in Northampton County.

Pennsylvania State Police said family members found the victims on Thursday inside a home in North Catasauqua. The victims — a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, were stabbed to death, police say.

Victims of North Catasauqua double homicide identified as 39-year-old, 16-year-old females Pennsylvania State Police released more details about a double homicide that shocked the community in North Catasauqua on Thursday morning.

A friend of the teenage girl came to the scene Friday to leave flowers in her friend's memory.

"I'm so upset," said Alivia Jenny. "I'm like, I don't even, I don't have any words to say anymore."

But Jenny did have words to describe her longtime friend who she just learned was stabbed to death.

"She was the sweetest person you could ever talk to," Jenny said. "She always was friends with others."

Jenny said she and the girl grew up together, and she spent a lot of her childhood in the house in the 1100 block of Railroad Street with her friend and her friend's mother.

"I always was over here. I would walk down from my old house, then hang out, eat dinner here," Jenny said. "She would make dinner for us every night. I would sleep upstairs in the attic with her."

When Jenny was asked why she chose to leave the flowers in memory of her friend, she said, "Because I love her, and I just...I just love her."

State police have only said that the two victims died shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon from "sharp force injuries," and their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

There's no word yet on when they plan to release the identities of the victims or a possible suspect, but state police said there is no longer any threat to the public.