ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At daybreak, a flooded Spring Creek bordered homes near Red Oak Lane, brought down a tree and made driving dicey for a truck moving through Lower Macungie Township.
In Allentown, a raging Little Lehigh Creek turned Martin Luther King Jr. Drive into a water hazard.
It stopped Efrain Barreto's SUV while taking his 10-year-old daughter to school. He was one of many who drove through the closed Allentown street.
"I thought it was like an inch. It didn't look this crazy. I didn't look ahead to see all this mess," he said.
Seeing a mess in motion is now becoming a familiar site to those living on Adams Island.
"My house, my entire basement is filled," said Adam Gasdik, who has lived on Adams Island for 32 years.
He said water reached 7 feet high.
A rising Lehigh River washed out the access road and foot bridge, and flooded homes. Twelve of the 30 residents stayed overnight, including Gasdik. He called this the worst flood he's experienced.
"The way the water has come up, it's a lot more than we would believe it would have," he said.
Once the water recedes, Ronald Shirey, who drove home from Maine but couldn't get on the island, says the leftover mud can be overwhelming.
"It's part of living on an island. It's like living on the top of a mountain. You have snow, an avalanche, things like that," he explained.
But residents never thought they may face a run away barge. One parked itself in the middle of the Lehigh, just north of the island, after breaking free overnight from the Tilghman Street bridge project.
The Allentown Fire Department says the barge is not an immediate threat and they are working with the owners to re-secure it to the bank.