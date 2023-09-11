Fans of the Chalupa Supreme, Nachos BellGrande and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito have a trio of tasty developments to celebrate in the region.

First, a new location of Taco Bell - the quick-service chain known for its made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican-inspired dishes - opened three weeks ago in Schuylkill County.

Also, another Taco Bell eatery is in the works in Northampton County, and another location is set to reopen this week in a newly constructed building in Lehigh County.

In Schuylkill County, the new Taco Bell restaurant opened Aug. 21 at 60 Plaza Drive in Rush Township, a few miles north of Tamaqua, according to Eddie Lebron, a district manager with Summerwood Corporation, the franchise owner.

It’s situated in the HT Commons shopping center along Claremont Avenue (Route 309), near the intersection of Tide Road.

Dine-in hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru staying open until midnight daily.

In Lehigh County, a Taco Bell location will reopen 8 a.m. Monday at 3380 Lehigh St. in Salisbury Township, according to Carolyn Kopicz, another district manager with Summerwood.

The newly constructed restaurant replaces a longstanding Taco Bell eatery that was demolished in the spring on the same South Mall property.

The former Taco Bell building on Lehigh Street was also home to a Pizza Hut Express location, but the new structure houses only Taco Bell.

Customers will enjoy modern design elements and other upgrades such as two drive-thru lanes (there was previously one) and six self-service ordering kiosks (there were previously two).

The Salisbury location, which also features a new covered dining patio, will have dine-in hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru staying open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Kopicz said.

“With adding more kiosks, we make sure to note that we’re not eliminating the front cashier position,” Lebron said. “We’re not eliminating any jobs. In fact, we’re amping up production because where we previously could take two or three orders at a time, we’ll now be able to double that capability. So, we’ll often have three production lines running instead of two.”

Summerwood, based in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, operates locations of four restaurant brands – Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and Long John Silver’s – in six states.

In January, the company opened a Taco Bell location at 301 Cooper St., just off South Fourth Street, in Allentown.

It’s also planning another Lehigh Valley location.

In August, the Bethlehem Planning Commission voted to approve a land development and subdivision plan for a 2,722-square-foot Taco Bell with a drive-thru at 1620 E. Fourth St. in an Industrial Redevelopment (IR) zone.

The use as a restaurant requires a special exception to the zoning code. The property is about three blocks east of the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.

Site improvements proposed include off-street parking for 32 cars, access roadways, lighting, landscaping, utilities and stormwater conveyance facilities.

A construction timeline for the new Bethlehem location has not yet been announced.

Taco Bell, founded by Glen Bell in Downey, California in 1962, is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., which also owns Pizza Hut and other popular restaurant chains.

Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise organizations serve more than 42 million customers each week through nearly 7,000 restaurants across the nation, including around two dozen regional locations, as well as through its mobile, desktop and delivery ordering services.

Overseas, Taco Bell has more than 250 restaurants, with plans to add 2,000 more restaurants internationally within the next decade.

From breakfast to late night, Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable dishes, including crunchy and soft tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Other menu highlights include specialties such as Mexican pizzas, chicken chipotle melts and cheesy gordita crunches; and sides and sweets such as black beans and rice, cheesy fiesta potatoes and cinnamon twists.