U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Plans are in the works to transform a Taco Bell on Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township.

On Wednesday, the planning commission granted preliminary/final land development approval to demolish the existing Taco Bell restaurant and construct a new facility at 248 Route 100.

The proposed project, offered by owner Joseph DePescale, calls for a double drive-thru layout and other site improvements such as curbing, landscaping and lighting. The plan is located in the township's Highway Commercial Zoning District.

Questions surrounding internal traffic circulation, parking, timing of deliveries and curbside pickup were discussed in various presentations to the township.

Deliveries typically occur when the restaurant is not open, the applicant said. Drivers have access to the building so deliveries will not disrupt daily use. Curbside services should not prove problematic as they are high turnover, the applicant noted.

The applicant said they received six variances from the township's zoning hearing board earlier. On Wednesday night, they received a deferral on sidewalk improvements.

