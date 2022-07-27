EMMAUS, Pa. - Taco Wednesday may not be as common as Taco Tuesday, but this time it was for a good cause.

Flavor Nation in Emmaus hosted "Tacos with a Side of Kindness" Wednesday evening, to benefit children in foster care.

Chicken, corn, salsa and sauce: just some of the fixings in the tacos, all served with a side of kindness.

Half of each taco sold by Flavor Nation on Wednesday went straight to The Kindness Project -- a nonprofit that supports foster families.

"Everything they need, such as clothing, shoes, hygiene items, beds, car seats," said Jenae Holtzhafer, founder and executive director of The Kindness Project. "We're basically kind of the hub that all the foster care agencies in the county come to when they have families needing things."

The event was held at Triple Sun Distillery and Funk Brewing. A portion of those drink sales also benefitted the nonprofit.

"We rely 100% on the community to fund us," Holtzhafer said.

The event had everything from raffles to yard games, a live band and even a dunk tank, where volunteers were ready to be soaked for the cause.

Holtzhafer says as many as 300 children are now in foster care in Lehigh County and surrounding counties. She calls the large need for foster families a crisis.

"If there's not enough foster families, they end up having to stay at the government center with case workers sleeping with them until we can find a place for them to go," she said.

Jennifer Horrocks had a table set up for SafeGuards Foster Care, based in Reading. Horrocks also currently has five foster sons.

"When you first become a foster parent, you're literally flying by the seat of your pants...you don't always have the things you need, so to have an organization like this is phenomenal," Horrocks said.

Her foster son, Kaden, 17, echoed the need for good foster parents and homes.

"Before being in foster care, I thought everyone around me, I couldn't trust them," he said. "We all do things as a family ... it made me feel at home."

The community came together for the cause.

Donna Hosfeld calls herself "head chick" with insurancechix.com. She says her company has donated to several causes, but when her friend brought The Kindness Project to her attention, she was impressed by the organization.

She's gathering squishmallows through the beginning of August for the nonprofit.

"We're just getting started," she said. "I encourage other people to find out what's going on in their community so they can help out and do a really good thing."

Cindy Romascavage, a baker for her at-home business, Cinful Confections, is giving 100% of proceeds to cookies she made in all of July to the Kindness Project as well.

Romascavage was also once a child in foster care.

"There are a lot of children that fall through the cracks," she said. "And we need a lot of people to help take care of them. You know, it takes a village."