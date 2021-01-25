EASTON, Pa. - The vice-chair of the Northampton County Democratic Party is running for a seat on the Easton City Council.
Taiba Sultana announced her candidacy in a news release Monday.
Sultana, who emigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 2003, said she is running on a platform focused on continuing Easton's redevelopment.
"The redevelopment that Easton has seen, and continues to see, has provided wonderful progress and a makeover for our city," she said in the news release. "However, this progress has not yet provided economic and social benefit to all of Easton's residents."
Sultana said she would also focus on building the city's relationship with Lafayette College, and that she'd like to see students invited to participate in city projects and events.
The primary election is set for May 18.