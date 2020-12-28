We've learned how to pivot in 2020 due to the pandemic, but there were stories this year that caught us by surprise and sent shockwaves through our area and the world.
In January, the world was shocked when basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California.
The Lower Merion High school basketball star was 41 and many people came to the gymnasium named after Bryant to pay their respects and mourn the loss of the man they called Mamba.
In North Coventry Township, Chester county, a massive fire tore through the Ashwood apartment building. It took dozens of fire crews from several counties to fight it. The three-alarm blaze collapsed the roof of the 150-foot long building and seven people were hurt.
Over Memorial Day weekend, police searched high and low in the Poconos for a man accused of killing two people in Connecticut.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, was spotted in East Stroudsburg after kidnapping a woman and stealing her car, and dumping the car in New Jersey. He was arrested six days later in Maryland after stealing another one in Pennsylvania.
In August, Tropical Storm Isaias turned streets into rivers and flooded homes across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
The storm was only in the area for a few hours, but it left people without power, cars stuck in the streets, and damage that would take months to repair.
Many business owners were left wondering how they were going to survive with the coronavirus restrictions and the flooding.
The scene people have seen play out across the country hit close to home when shots were fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall back in September.
The shots were fired by Modell's. No one was hit, plenty of people were seen running to safety, and others recounted being trapped inside with their children while police searched for a shooter.
Police are still searching for the person responsible for firing those shots.
2020 has dealt some heavy punches, but it wasn't all bad. 69 News will take a look at those stories and the coronavirus pandemic later this week.