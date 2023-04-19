"Since we are here in the community, we wanted to be out front and center to share our story," said Adrienne Fors, the community relations specialist at Waste Management.

They're clockin' in and talkin' trash.

And with Earth Day right around the corner, team members at Waste Management have made it a priority to educate the public about what they do.

"We collect that trash and then it's brought here," said Fors.

"The recycling is collected at the curb and it's sent to our recycling facilities where it is sorted and bailed and then shipped to its end destination," Fors said.

They cover the entire Poconos and Lehigh Valley areas.

So that means when you throw something away it'll most likely end up there, in a landfill, and we got to tour it.

"If we don't have a place to properly dispose of our waste it ends up on the streets, in our rivers, and in the streams," said Joe Statile, District Manager of Waste Management.

And there are some rules you need to know, especially when it comes to recycling.

Waste Management says don't mix plastic bags in with your recycling, and make sure the stuff you put out is something the company can take.

"That actually tangles up our equipment," said Fors.

"If it's not a tub, jug, or plastic bottle, don't put it in there."

They say your recyclables must be dry. Clean out things like peanut butter jars or yogurt containers. Make sure the lid of your recycling bin stays closed in case it rains.

And for all of that non-recyclable waste, they say it's being used for good.

"Electricity, we can take the landfill gas, clean it up we can use it as natural gas to be used as heat, things like that," said Statile.