hit-and-run crash generic graphic

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an SUV that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run on I-78.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the WB lanes near the Emmaus Avenue exit.

We're told police are looking for a maroon-colored Subaru SUV with front-end damage that fled the scene.

Investigators said a black SUV rolled over and trapped two people inside.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports Barbara Ann Lutz, 59 of Tannersville died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. 

