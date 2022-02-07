BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Tara Zrinski was primed and ready to run for Pennsylvania state representative on Friday.
Her campaign team put out a news release saying Zrinski, the top vote-getter in the last Northampton County Council election, would run in the 137th District, a seat held now by Republican Joe Emrick. Zrinski lives in a section of Hanover Township, Northampton County, that at that time was going to be part of the 137th. Political veteran Greg Zebrowski was going to run her campaign.
Then the district lines changed, and Zrinski found herself on the wrong side of the street.
"The dividing line is Harriet Lane. I live on Harriet Lane. If I lived across the street on Harriet Lane, I'd be OK," she said.
The new districts put Zrinski in Steve Samuelson's 135th District, and Zrinski said she will not take on her fellow Democrat in the primary election.
"I'm not going to challenge Steve Samuelson," Zrinski said Monday. "He has been an ally of mine and a mentor in many different ways. Steve Samuelson is just a good guy."
The district changes came out as Zrinski was in a Democratic training session for candidates. Candidates need to live in a district for a year to run, so she cannot just move across the street.
"They said these (district) maps were final. I was very skeptical about whether these maps would change," Zrinski said, but with campaign petitions going out Feb. 15, she had to prepare.
"It was a tough weekend," she said, after finding out Friday about the boundary move. "We had signs printed, I was getting endorsements and we were going to make a big announcement."
Zrinski said she could not tell if the Harriet Lane switch was directed at her.
"Somebody might have known I was running," she said.
She ran in 2020 in the 138th District against Ann Flood, who won. That was a primarily "red" or Republican district, Zrinski said, but she supports the idea that all candidates should be challenged.
Zrinski will not take on Samuelson, and while the district lines could change yet again, she is not counting on that. She lives in Pennsylvania's 14th Senatorial District and could run there. After the recent changing of the district lines, though, she is pondering what is next.
"It's really hard to plan your future on shifting ground," Zrinski said. She said she also faces a system that protects officeholders to the detriment of the people of Pennsylvania.
"Incumbents want to stay in safe seats because this is their job," she said. "We should have a system that just keeps people around. We need to keep reaching, to do better."
Zrinski said she remains dedicated to serving on County Council, but she wants to make the move to state government in Harrisburg someday.
"My goal has been to get to Harrisburg," she said. "I love my seat on council, but I could be more effective in a state position where I could change the laws that are affecting people in Northampton County and throughout the Lehigh Valley."
During her time on council, Zrinski has spoken out in favor of preserving the environment, ensuring safe development and the rights of all county residents, including the LGBTQ community.