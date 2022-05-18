HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A Target store in Lehigh County had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a gas leak.
Crews were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the Target off of Airport Road in Hanover Township.
Chief Nick Marlowe, Han-Le-Co Fire Co. says the carbon dioxide line for a soda machine blew off and blew carbon dioxide around in a small room.
The store was evacuated while crews investigated. The store reopened at 5:45 p.m., Marlowe said.
Four workers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No firefighters were injured or taken to the hospital.