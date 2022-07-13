ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Illegal dirt bikes and ATV's have been a growing problem around Pennsylvania, and in the Lehigh Valley.
So legislators took action, passing a law that gives local authorities more power to deal with the issue. Mayors and police chiefs from cities in our area met Wednesday to discuss what that legislation means for them.
Riding the bikes on city streets has always been illegal, but the punishment was simply a citation. However, on Monday Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that would actually give law enforcement more power when they see this illegal activity and the chance to put a stop to it for good.
"They're not hurting anyone yet, but they will," Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Wednesday.
Legislators are trying to prevent that. State Sen. Pat Browne sponsored the bill signed by Wolf this week.
"If people are convicted for illegally operating a bike on our streets they lose the bike," Browne said.
"It's either sold or destroyed. Hopefully that sends a very strong message that we're just not going to tolerate this."
Essentially the bill would allow police to seize and destroy a dirt bike if someone was illegally riding it on a city street, something brought up at Wednesday's Dirt Bike and ATV Task Force meeting in Allentown.
"That takes away the ability from that dirt bike from coming back out to the roadway," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
Local leaders say when this law goes into effect it will help a lot of issues city residents face daily.
"It's a quality of life issue, a nuisance issue, but make no mistake, it's a public safety issue," said Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo.
But the task force also knows, they have their work cut out for them in implementing the law to make life safer.
"Even with this new legislation we still have a lot of work to do, but a lot of it comes down to education," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.
The law wouldn't go into effect for about 60 days. Local leaders say they'll continue to hold those task force meetings for as long as necessary.