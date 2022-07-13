ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Illegal dirt bikes and ATVS have been an ongoing issue throughout Pennsylvania.
So much so, that state and local leaders have met to discuss legislative efforts bring a stop to it. It's been called a safety and quality of life issue in our local cities.
It's always been illegal to ride the bikes on city streets, but the punishment was just a citation. After a recent bill was passed, police are given more power in these situations.
The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Pat Browne, would allow police to seize and destroy a dirt bike if someone was illegally riding it on a city street. Browne mentioned that it only took two months to get off the ground, something that typically would take about five years.
Local leaders held an ATV and Dirt Bike Task Force meeting in Allentown Wednesday, where they commended Browne on pushing for the bill to pass.
We talked to Browne Wednesday. He says he's hoping this bill will officially deter anyone from illegal riding, once and for all.
"If people are convicted for illegally operating a bike on our streets they lose the bike. It's either sold or destroyed. Hopefully that sends a very strong message that we're just not gonna tolerate this," Browne said.
The law will not go into effect for about 60 days. The task force will continue to hold meetings in Allentown.