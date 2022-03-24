EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Affordable Housing Task Force has been busy the last two years, and all of the volunteers' time and effort is now coming to fruition. Experts in housing, homelessness and banking are finalizing the details of the budget they'll present to City Council in the next few weeks.
"It's really a market-driven problem," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "Government can't solve it. Economics 101: the prices are so high and the supply is so low."
Still, the government is trying to help.
Easton's Affordable Housing Task Force is asking the City Council for a variety of things, including a nonprofit housing corporation. That could lend American Rescue Plan money to help people with down payments and closing costs, which are two things keeping many people from buying homes right now.
"As they pay it back, we lend it out to other people," said Panto.
"It's all about partnerships," said Neal Koplin, the chair of the Easton Affordable Housing Task Force and the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Peoples Security Bank & Trust.
"Partner with other not for profit organizations, employers, corporations and developers to put this together."
The task force also recommended a land bank for the city.
"It takes ownership to those properties to hold into the future for affordable housing projects," said Koplin.
"If we have spaces down there we can excavate and put a house, that's what we'll do," said Panto. "We're looking at the old Porter School playground with the macadam. We're going to keep the grass section but the macadam section, but we're looking to put something like what's down on Neston Heights."
Then, there's also $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds the city would like to put toward facade restoration. The idea: give 200 homeowners about $10,000 to prevent properties from getting dilapidated and keep people inside their houses.
"I want to make sure that the people who are truly affected and are working get this money," said Panto. "This isn't a government handout. This needs to be a government investment. An investment in our city to help those who can't help themselves."
"To improve their properties as a way to maintain affordable housing," said Koplin.
The task force plans on bringing the final budget to the council within the next few weeks, and then hopes to start getting money to residents for projects shortly after that.
Rental projects are also in the works, including incentivizing landlords to maintain affordable units, and partnering with the Shiloh Church to create more affordable units at its property on Canal Street.
"It's all about developing something that is scalable and keeping it simple and keeping it grassroots and making a difference for the individual community member," said Koplin.