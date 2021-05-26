ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners during its Wednesday night meeting approved the creation of a task force to determine whether a county public health bureau is needed.
The task force could reach the conclusion that a county-run public health bureau should be created, or that additional public health services within Lehigh County would be sufficient.
To reach that determination, the new task force will review necessary services, state and federal regulatory provisions, financial details, partnerships with existing public health agencies and health networks, existing language related to county health agencies and whatever other matters it deems necessary to complete the assignment.
The task force is required to submit a written summary of all its meetings for the board's review.
Commissioners also asked the administration of Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong to determine which department heads could help the task force meet its objective.
As part of the motion approved Wednesday night, the task force was also directed to provide an update to the board in September and issue a final report no later than Nov. 30.
The task force will be comprised of three commissioners who will be nominated by the chair and then approved by the board.
"By taking this approach, I think we'll be able to better evaluate the scope of what services we seek to establish," said Chairman Geoff Brace. "It is a big task and a big responsibility."
Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority
In other business, commissioners approved an amendment to the article of incorporation of Lehigh County to extend the Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority's term of existence for a period of 50 years from approval by the Pennsylvania Department of State. The approval was on the bill's first reading. A second and final reading will come next month.
LCIDA was incorporated Dec. 4, 1967 and received an existence at the time of 50 years. In 1985, the the term was extended another 50 years to June 15, 2035. Wednesday night's move would extend that existence another half century from approval by the state department.
LCIDA is responsible for financing industrial development bonds to spur Lehigh County economic development.
County pharmacy benefit plan claims
The legislative body also approved an agreement with various law firms and attorneys to serve as counsel to investigate and pursue potential claims the county may have related to the cost of insulin and other diabetic treatments in connection with Lehigh County's pharmacy benefit plan.