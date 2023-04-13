ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a hot spot at Allentown's Lehigh Parkway, literally.

People have been out in droves Thursday enjoying the summer-like temperatures.

"It's a grand and glorious day," said Richard Guhl, who was walking around the park.

Richard is taking it all in, after being deprived of this weather for months during the winter season.

"I've enjoyed hearing the loud frog chorus and a woodpecker hammering away and a cardinal calling," Guhl said.

He headed out of the house early Thursday morning to make sure he wasn't walking in the peak heat. For most of our region, the high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with some areas getting close to 90 degrees.

For Tom Boyer, he knew he needed to get out of the house early for his pup, Clarence.

"The puppy doesn't like hot weather, so we have to get him out early," Boyer said.

He first thought about the "free heat" he'd be getting when he saw this weeks temperature. He quickly then thought about how nice it will be to soak up some vitamin D.

"This is our life. This is beautiful," he said.