TATAMY, Pa. - No one was injured after a crash involving a police vehicle and a minivan in Northampton County on Thursday.
A Tatamy police officer activated his lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop on Main Street in the borough around 5:15 p.m., state police said in a news release.
As the officer approached the intersection with Eighth Street, he slowed for the red light, then started going through the light. A minivan crossing Eighth Street, which had a green light, hit the police SUV on its passenger side, causing it to spin, police said.
Neither the officer nor the minivan driver were injured, police said.
State police clarified that the wreck did not involve a police chase.