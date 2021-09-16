FORKS TWP., Pa. – Tatamy Borough is looking to create an intermunicipal agreement with Forks Township which would allow Tatamy police to impose fines on violators at Braden Airpark.
On Thursday, township Solicitor Lisa Pereira told the Forks Township Board of Supervisors that officials in Tatamy had approached the township about the potential agreement.
The request, if approved, would allow Tatamy Borough Police to enforce their local ordinances at the 23-acre park, located on Sullivan Trail. Currently, Forks Township Police responds to calls of issues at the park.
Forks Township Police Chief Greg Dorney said he was not opposed to the proposition.
Park boundaries currently have the park located in the township. Pereira said the only other option would be for Tatamy officials to annex the park into their municipal boundaries. Before they could do that, though, they would have to place the issue on the ballot as a referendum.
Should the township go ahead with the intermunicipal agreement, Tatamy police would be allowed to respond to and issue tickets for mostly lower-level offenses, like public nuisances.
"I personally have no issue with it," said Supervisor John O’Neil.