EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will review Southside LERTA District II, a proposal to extend tax breaks for development in part of Bethlehem.

LERTA, or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, is a state program that allows developers to pay reduced taxes on new construction, if the host towns, counties and school districts agree to accept less for a decade. The goal is to spur development on old industrial and blighted sites in hopes of building the future tax base.

The City of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Area School District have already voted in favor of the LERTA. The tax break starts at 100% on new building, not the land, and declines to 10% before ending.

The South Bethlehem LERTA is an extension of a previous tax-break plan that ended Dec. 30, 2022. The new version covers a small area and focuses on boosting development on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. properties and potential expansion of existing businesses. A small part of the district could be used for housing.

Other business

Council will also consider pay raises for some staff members of the county's Juvenile Justice Center, where youth are detained. Court Administrator Jermaine Greene said at a council committee meeting Wednesday that the raises would be for six supervisors at the center, which has had problems hiring and keeping staff.

Several appointments by County Executive Lamont McClure to boards and commissions will also be considered.

Council will meet in its chambers at the government center in Easton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will also be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.