EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said that even with a recent tax cut, the county will maintain the same surplus it had at this point last year.

At Thursday's county council meeting, McClure said Northampton had a $61 million fund balance on the books which, with reduced revenue after the tax cut, would leave the county exactly the same $54 million it had for 2021.

"Today is a demarcation point," he said. "We have cut taxes, and we have a $54 million fund balance. This is extremely solid fiscal and financial management."

McClure told council that even with the reduction in taxes, "No core services have been diminished, nothing is underfunded or cut."

"We are in as good a shape as you can possibly be in," he said, "and I caution you to just guard against wasteful spending."

Other news

McClure said that, in light of the current conflict in Ukraine, he has spoken with the county's pension advisor about getting rid of any investments the county has in Russian companies.

"They're having a difficult time doing that because Russian markets are frozen," he said, "but they're under strict instructions to liquidate our investments in Russian holdings" and will do so as soon as possible.

The county will be seeking candidates for a new director of elections. Amy Cozze, who has served in the position for two years, will soon be stepping down.

McClure said that the personnel change is the only one expected for the elections division, as most rules concerning in-person and mail-in ballots will remain the same this year.

Council passed a resolution asking the controller's office to audit the county's internet technology contracts. In addition to a routine performance review, the council would like to explore the possibility of improving their virtual meeting capabilities.

