EASTON, Pa. - Teachers in the Easton area can apply for the chance to participate in a colorful shopping spree to benefit their classroom and students.

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Month, three K-12 teachers within a 100-mile radius of Crayola Experience Easton will be randomly chosen to participate in a shopping spree through the Crayola Store, according to a news release from Crayola Experience.

The winners will have 64 seconds—a nod to Crayola’s box of 64 crayons—to collect as much Crayola product as they can while invited family, colleagues, students, and school mascots cheer them on, the company said.

A special guest will be the teacher’s “shopping cart.”

The teachers will get to keep what they collect to stock their classrooms for next year. Crayola Experience says it will match the products and donate them to the school. All the students in the winning teachers’ classrooms will get a free Crayola Experience ticket.

For sweepstakes details, including eligibility requirements, and to access the online submission form, people can visit the Crayola Experience website.

The shopping spree event will be held May 25 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (teachers arrive at 4:30 p.m.).