BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teacher and volleyball head coach in the Bethlehem Area School District is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and giving her alcohol and cocaine.

Christopher Schweikert, 27, of Coplay, is facing charges of sexual assault by a sports official, corruption of minors, and institutional sexual assault, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Schweikert, who is a teacher and girls' volleyball head coach at Freedom High School, is currently placed on administrative leave, the DA's office said.

On Jan. 4, the Bethlehem Township Police Department became aware of an intimate relationship between a girl and an adult teacher employed by the Bethlehem Area School District, identified as Schweikert, according to the news release.

Through an in-depth investigation, police learned the victim and Schweikert met during her freshman year at Freedom High School when he was her volleyball coach, the DA's office said.

Schweikert was also a coach for the East Coast Power juvenile girls’ volleyball team, in which the victim was also a member, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says Schweikert began texting the victim in Dec. 2021. Physical contact began a few months later, with sexual acts with the child continuing through the end of the victim’s 10th grade year and the summer of 2022, according to the news release.

The victim told police during the time he was having sexual contact with her, they would meet at his home in Coplay, hotel rooms in Lehigh County and in Asbury, New Jersey, and a local parking lot in Bethlehem Township, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says that when they met, they would engage in sexual acts. In addition, she said Schweikert gave her alcohol and cocaine on multiple occasions when they were together, according to the DA's office.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the victim’s cell phone and computer, which was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory for forensic examination. The examination revealed a number of explicit videos of Schweikert engaging in multiple sexual acts with the victim, according to the news release.

Schweikert was taken into custody Friday morning at his residence. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $1 million.

If anyone has additional information relative to the case, they are asked to contact Inv. Kraemer with the Bethlehem Township Police Department at (610) 814-6473.

"On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Bethlehem Area School District was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a Freedom High School teacher and a current student. The District notified Children and Youth Services and the Bethlehem Township Police Department, both of whom swiftly initiated investigations," according to a statement from the Bethlehem Area School District.

"The District’s primary concern is the well-being of the student victim as well as the entire student body."

BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said “Student physical and emotional safety is our first priority. The alleged inappropriate behavior violates community trust in our schools, undermines safety, and is illegal, intolerable, and inexcusable.”

"The unspeakable trust violation that occurred, not only by a teacher on a student, but by a coach on his player, is reprehensible," said District Attorney Terry Houck.

"A child is in a particularly vulnerable position when interacting with an adult. Besides the normal position of authority an adult holds in a child’s life, it is further intensified when there is the added dynamic of being a teacher or a coach. These adults hold the lives of these children in their hand. I want to thank the Bethlehem Township Police Departmentnd Detective Gretchen Kraemer for their tireless work in this case, in addition to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations RAC Allentown for their assistance in helping consolidate this investigation. Their diligent efforts and quick, yet thorough, actions have allowed us to protect this victim, and any additional victims from this defendant who abused his positional power."