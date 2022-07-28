ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year.

Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.

During a public comment session after his firing Thursday, Moorehead addressed the board about allegations he said were made against him, his actions that day and his life after it.

"I believe I was just terminated today," Moorehead said to the board. "It's a shame most of you don't even know who I am. You don't know about the 18 years of giving my life to this Raub community. The afterschool programs I've done. The amount of summer school activities I've done. The sports I've done."

"My best friends are there. I met my wife there," he said of the middle school. "I've had thousands of great relationships with students and parents."

Moorehead then addressed the day in question over which he was fired.

"Yes, I went to Washington, D.C., the Capitol, to hear some speeches," Moorehead said. "But I was never part of any violence. Period. Yet the district told the Allentown community that I was. That I was an active participant in the riots. That's a lie."

"With the secret help of the FBI, they knew that within two days I was never a part of that," he continued. "But it didn't matter. They never corrected that statement, and they never told the community the truth about me."

Moorehead said that some school board members then decided to make inflammatory allegations in hopes of ruining his reputation.

"The board then colluded with community groups to attack my character, at board meetings being called a racist and white supremacist," Moorehead alleged. "They even ignored their advice from their own solicitor."

"I am none of those things. I have a clean record," he said. "The community was fed lies."

Moorehead continued that ASD admitted to him, in private, that he "had done nothing wrong" and could return to his job. However, he said the district "still has not made a statement that I am safe and that I did nothing wrong."

"I am being fired for refusing to come to a place that is unsafe — a situation you guys created," he alleges.

In a calm but measured voice, Moorehead continued, claiming that ASD and certain board members were vindictive toward him because he did not share their liberal political ideology.

"You destroyed my career, my character, my life, my marriage," Moorehead said. "I might lose my house." At this point, Moorehead's voice slightly cracked. He then continued.

"All because some of you did not like my political, conservative views," he said. "Shame on you. And the rest are too afraid to stand up and do what is right. Thank you."