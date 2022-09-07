ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown was a teacher at Dieruff High School, her family says.

Angela Yowakim, 25, died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit on N. Irving Street in front of the school around 6:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

A family member tells 69 News she was crossing the street when she was hit.

She was a teacher's aide at the school, and a 2015 Dieruff grad.

The coroner's office ruled Yowakim's death an accident.

Police have not said if the driver stopped or any charges will be filed.

The Allentown mayor, police chief and district superintendent held a news conference Wednesday warning people to slow down and drive safely in school zones.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 610-437-7751 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.