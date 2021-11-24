EASTON, Pa. - It's been a tradition for 114 years.
It's the Thanksgiving Day Football Game between the Phillipsburg High School State Liners and the Easton Red Rovers. A game, each side isn't taking lightly.
"It's not about the football game, it's more about this tradition that brings people together," said Phillipsburg School District teacher and parent Kelly Mottley.
"This is something the community loves," said football captain Luke Slack.
Each high school got pumped up this week with pep rallies and other traditions, like the parade and a bonfire in Easton and fireworks in Philipsburg.
Last year's tradition was put on pause due to the pandemic, which was an emotional blow to many families who look forward to this day each Thanksgiving.
"Thanksgiving that day in my house, nobody talked about the game, my son sat on the recliner with a football in his hand," Mottley said.
However, this year, the players and fans are ready.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Fisher Stadium in Easton.