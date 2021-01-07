Pennsylvania says elementary students should go back to school.
The state secretaries of health and education unveiled the new guidelines after new research shows in-person learning is important for children's well-being and that kids are less likely to suffer severe effects of COVID-19.
Over the summer, the state had recommended that areas with substantial community spread of COVID-19 close completely. Right now, every county has what is considered substantial community spread.
The state still recommends schools continue to social distance and have kids wear masks.
"The benefits from in-person learning are very clear, especially from an education perspective," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's health secretary.
The guidelines are just that, guidelines. Each district can decide if students learn in the classroom, online, or a hybrid of both.
Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy said because his district does both, the new recommendations will have no impact. He said the district makes decisions based on recommendations from local health networks, the city health department, and the state.
"The one good thing is the state is still sticking with local control. They're making these recommendations but they're not mandating it," Roy said.
The state's largest teachers union is panning the new guidelines.
In a statement the union president wrote "The plan the Wolf administration announced today must be adjusted immediately to ensure that every school in Pennsylvania is following the state's health and safety guidelines before we bring more students and staff members back into school buildings."