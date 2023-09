ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A contest at the Great Allentown Fair is all about stomping out the competition.

The Grape Stomp featured a local media team including 69 News' own Priscilla Liguori.

Teams literally stomped a bucket of grapes to see who could produce the most grape juice.

In the end, the "movers and shakers" team, made up of local officials and business leaders, came away with the win.