Athletes are getting ready to test their strength to support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

In front of a FedEx cargo jet Thursday, Special Olympics Pennsylvania President Matt Aaron announced the ambitious new fundraiser.

"Thank you all for being here for this day, as we celebrate and we announce our first-ever plane pull," said Aaron.

But it's more than just a plane. It's pulling a jumbo jet 12 feet across the tarmac at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Teams of 25 will attempt the feat on Oct. 10, raising at least $2,500 per team.

"I'm not sure how easy it is, but we'll get a chance to try it out later today," said Aaron.

If Aaron didn't sound too confident, the Special Olympics athletes were ready for the challenge.

"Thank you for being here today to support the plane pull, now let's play, let's pull that plane," said Special Olympics athlete Amy Williamson.

After the news conference was over, it was time to find out if the group of athletes could actually pull the monster airplane, an Airbus 300 weighing 175,000 pounds. Our cameras were rolling as they grabbed the rope. As they dug in their feet, and pulled their hardest, the plane actually started to move. Before they knew it, the group was celebrating 12 feet from where they started.

"It was heavy. It doesn't take one man to do it. It takes a team," said Special Olympics athlete Brandon Krekeler.

A team that just proved a jumbo jet can be moved with a rope and some muscles.

"Worked as a team. That's all it takes for Special Olympics," said Krekeler.