ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 13-year-old is among the neighbors being recognized for helping firefighters put out flames Sunday in Allentown.

He and several of his family members burst into action when they realized their neighbor's home was on fire.

On the 1900 block of West Allen Street, two homes have been condemned due to the amount of damage.

People wouldn't know the homes are uninhabitable from just looking at the front. The back, however, is a different story.

13-year-old Tavian Eltz watched as flames grew larger. Eltz has always thought, "Maybe, one day, I'll be a firefighter."

"It's not the first fire I saw. When I was like 2 or 3, there was a fire across from my house," he said.

Now, he says he is even more confident firefighting could be in his future.

He witnessed his second over the weekend after flames ignited at a twin house just two doors up from his. The fire was so hot it melted toys in Tavian's yard and could be felt through the windows at Tavian's house.

"Really big," described Leeana Eltz, Tavian's little sister.

"I thought it was going to come over to our house," explained Tavian. "I got really scared."

Fear didn't cause the middle schooler to freeze; instead, he did what he says he learned in school.

"I just screamed, 'Fire!' Then, I went to the basement and got the fire extinguisher," explained Tavian.

Tavian, worrying his neighbors could be asleep, got dad to help, too.

"I told my dad to knock on the doors to get everybody out and get them safe," said the Trexlertown Middle School student.

Tavian, his father, and grandfather then assisted firefighters on scene by providing information about where the flames sparked and how they spread.

They even carried hose for the first responders.

Tavian's mother and father didn't want to speak on camera but tell 69 News they're so proud of him, and so are his little sisters.

"Proud of him," added Leeana.

Tavian says his dad is the one who taught him to stay so composed during scary situations.

Firefighters describe the family's help as instrumental.

The families who live in both of the homes damaged by the fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.