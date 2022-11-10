ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial.

Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15.

Elijah Patterson admitted to shooting 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy at Stevens Park on Sunday, according to police paperwork.

Patterson was charged as an adult with homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Video surveillance shows Patterson, Tracy and others at Stevens Park on North Sixth Street on Sunday before the 2:30 p.m. shooting, authorities said.

The video shows a fight break out between Patterson and Tracy under a pavilion, the DA said. Patterson shoots Tracy three times, tucks the handgun in his waistband and runs away, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Responding officers found Tracy, a sophomore at William Allen, dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Patterson had come from the 400 block of Tilghman Street on his way to the park, so police conducted surveillance in that area on Monday, officials said.

Officers spotted Patterson and several others sitting on the porch of one of the homes, and Patterson was taken into custody, paperwork says.

In an interview with police, he admitted to shooting Tracy three times, officials said.