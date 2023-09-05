The teen accused of shooting a former wrestling star from our area was in juvenile court Tuesday in Ohio.

The 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting Sammy Sasso from Nazareth.

Sasso wrestles for Ohio State and is one of the top collegiate wrestlers in the country.

Authorities accuse the teen of shooting Sasso last month during a carjacking in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the teen was released from the Ohio Department of Youth Services for another crime just five days before the shooting.

The judge ruled Tuesday the boy will remain in juvenile detention on felony robbery and other charges.

Sasso was badly wounded, and his family says he needs to re-learn how to walk.

Police accuse a teen girl of also being part of the alleged carjacking. She was not in court Tuesday.