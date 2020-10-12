ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown teen allegedly admitted to police in front of her mother that she tried unsuccessfully to rob someone at knifepoint.
Authorities charged Jnelise N. Lopez, of North 15th Street, with felony counts of robbery and conspiracy, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment in connection with the alleged robbery attempt Saturday night.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 100 block of North 10th Street to investigate an assault report. The adult victim reported that he was approached by a female later identified as the 17-year-old Lopez and an unidentified male, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim alleges that Lopez was armed with an orange kitchen knife, and that the unidentified male grabbed and held his arms.
Lopez allegedly held the knife to the victim’s throat and said, “Give me money, I’ll stab you in the throat,” according to court records. She then went through his pockets but didn’t find anything to take.
When police responded to her home, Lopez allegedly admitted to police that she held the knife to the victim’s throat. Authorities said she admitted to the alleged crime without prompting from police. A family member discovered the knife with a 5- to 6-inch blade in the teen’s bedroom.
District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned Lopez, who is charged as an adult, early Sunday morning, setting bail at $75,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30.