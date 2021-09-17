ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a deadly shooting in Allentown.
Makal Faulcon, of Allentown, is charged with first-degree homicide, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He's being charged as an adult.
He was taken into custody Sept. 11 in Essex County, New Jersey, the DA's office said. A warrant has been filed in the homicide investigation and on Thursday, Faulcon waived extradition to Pennsylvania.
He will be arraigned on the charge Friday and is currently in Lehigh County Jail, according to the news release.
Around 4:40 p.m. Sept. 7, Allentown Police were called to a shooting at A1 Pizza at 602 N. Sixth Street, the DA's office said. The victim, Travis Ponce Debach, had been shot several times and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the DA's office.
His death from multiple gunshot wounds was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.
Officers found multiple 9-mm spent shell casings at the scene, and the shooting was captured by several surveillance cameras. Several witnesses, whose identities will not be released, identified Faulcon as the shooter, the DA's office said.