ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say they have found a young man who was last seen in 2019.

Brody McEntee, now 18, was found safe, the department said Wednesday, three years to the day after he was last seen.

McEntee, who was 15 at the time, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019. He was entered into the database for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Allentown police said they located him, but did not comment on the circumstances.