Hundreds of cats have been saved thanks to a local teenager.
Riley Craig started fostering kittens from local shelters when she was 11 years old. She then got the idea to start her own rescue, A Bigger Purpose Kitten Rescue in Hellertown.
Riley says she primarily focuses on orphaned, neonatal kittens under the age of 8 weeks old.
They have a lot of cats in need of homes right now -- 43 to be exact!
Each cat at the rescue is spayed and neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, vet examined and dewormed, so they are ready to be adopted.
If you are interested in donating to the rescue or adopting a cat or kitten, visit the rescue's website.