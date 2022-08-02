WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - At MacArthur and Mechanicsville Roads in Whitehall, the flowers and candles continue to grow.

Busy drivers whiz by the flutter of balloons meant to honor 16-year-old Mia Due.

Mia was a passenger in the vehicle that collided with a motorcycle on Sunday night.

Mia was killed, as was the cyclist 42-year-old Jose Estrada.

Feet away from where it happened, Mia's friends and fellow Whitehall High School soccer teammates are gathering.

"I'm here to support my daughter and her friends and to give them whatever they need to help get through" said Eileen Rape, whose daughter played soccer with Mia.

Rape says the team is devastated.

She says the school district has offered counseling and the community has gathered around the Due family, offering support and making meals.

69 News spoke to Mia's older sisters, who tearfully told us their baby sister, who is an honor student, loved to clown around.

They say the family was recently at the beach, that Mia was excited about being a bridesmaid in her sister's wedding and was fresh off of winning a state championship with her Western Lehigh United Soccer Club.

But above all, they say Mia loved as much as she was loved.

"What else can I say, it's a loss and nobody's going to fill that hole and they're going to miss her," said Rape.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Mia's funeral expenses.

Police are investigating the crash and asking for witnesses to come forward.