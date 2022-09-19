LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County.

Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.

He had been driving on Mountain Road and ran the stop sign, crossing onto Route 309, when his car was hit by an SUV, police said.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The coroner ruled Whitesell's death an accident.

State police in Fogelsville are investigating.