EASTON, Pa. - It was a violent conclusion to Easton's Heritage Day, causing what one witness said was hundreds of people to "flee in confusion" while a fireworks display was going on.
Gunfire erupted downtown around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, according to police. Authorities are looking for the suspected shooter, who is believed to be a high school-aged male.
Northampton Street was sealed off with crime tape near Second Street.
Authorities said the gunshot victim is expected to survive. Police said that person was not cooperating with investigators.
Police said in a news release that investigators "believe the victim and suspect were part of a larger group who were involved in a disturbance just prior to the shooting several blocks away. Investigators believe the victim was targeted."
Police were seen placing down numerous evidence markers on the street. One evidence marker was even seen on an antique pickup truck.
One witness says she and a group of people hid inside of a restaurant.
"We were watching fireworks. We saw a couple people briskly walking. Then we saw people running. I asked one of them what was going on. They said they heard there were shots fired. Then we got everyone inside," the witness described.
Witnesses posted comments on WFMZ's Facebook page about the terrifying scene they encountered.
Tiffany Affuso wrote, "This happened right around the corner from where hundreds of people including children were watching the fireworks and had to flee in confusion."
Amanda Althouse said, "The horror on everyone's faces including the kids was horrible! We had a decent run to our car and fled asap! My 8-year-old is now terrified! So are my best friend and I! People seriously need to stop with all of this crazy."
Police said witnesses described the suspected shooter as a high school age, 6-foot-tall, thin black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt who reportedly fled east on Northampton Street, possibly crossing into Phillipsburg.
Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact city detectives at 610-250-6634, 610-250-6635 or email footage to mgerould@easton-pa.gov.
