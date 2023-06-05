EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton say a teenager pointed a gun at a man and stole his sedan.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Sassafras Street around 10:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a robbery.

A teenage boy wearing a black mask, sunglasses, and a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt pointed a handgun at a man and then stole his Honda sedan, according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

The teen then drove from the scene in the victim’s vehicle, and was last seen heading east on Bushkill Street, police said.

The sedan was found and recovered a short time later, in the 600 block of Reynolds Street in Southside Easton. After the sedan was found, two males were seen running from it in the direction of the 600 block of West Bird Street, according to city police.

Police say one of the males matched the original description of the teenager who stole the sedan. No description of the other male is known at this time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact City Detectives at 610-250-6641 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.